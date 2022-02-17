Four arrested for unnatural sex with cow in Alwar
A case has been registered against the accused under various IPC sections including 377 34 and under Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act, he said.
Four men have been arrested for allegedly sodomizing a calf in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said here on Thursday.
The accused had also made a video of the heinous act and circulated it on social media.
SP Bhiwadi (Alwar) Shantanu Kumar Singh said that a dairy farmer Fateh Mohammad filed an FIR on February 14 alleging that his female calf was sodomized by the four accused on February 10. The four accused Talim (19), Chunna (20), Zubair (21) and Waris (25) have been arrested, the officer said. A case has been registered against the accused under various IPC sections including 377 & 34 and under Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act, he said.
