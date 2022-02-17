Left Menu

Syrian helicopter crash-lands, leaving 2 crew members dead

A Syrian military helicopter crash-landed in a rugged mountainous area during a training mission in the countrys northwest on Thursday, leaving two of the five crew members dead.State media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the helicopter faced technical problems while flying over the coastal province of Latakia and crash-landed in a mountainous area.The official said two crew members were killed while three survived, and provided no detail on their condition.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:31 IST
Syrian helicopter crash-lands, leaving 2 crew members dead
  • Country:
  • Syria

A Syrian military helicopter crash-landed in a rugged mountainous area during a training mission in the country's northwest on Thursday, leaving two of the five crew members dead.

State media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the helicopter faced technical problems while flying over the coastal province of Latakia and crash-landed in a mountainous area.

The official said two crew members were killed while three survived, and provided no detail on their condition. A photo of the helicopter released by state news agency SANA showed its charred remains. Syria's conflict began in March 2011 and has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million. Syrian government forces now control much of the country with the help of Russia and Iran, the main backers of President Bashar Assad. US and Turkish troops have a presence in the country's north and east.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022