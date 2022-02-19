Left Menu

Plans for truck convoys to arrive in Washington around State of the Union- police

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-02-2022 06:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 06:16 IST
There are plans for a series of truck convoys to arrive in Washington D.C. around the time of the State of the Union address to be given by President Joe Biden on March 1, the United States Capitol Police said on Friday.

In preparing, "the temporary inner-perimeter fence is part of those ongoing discussions and remains an option, however at this time no decision has been made," it said.

