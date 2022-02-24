Japan summons Russian ambassador, condemns invasion into Ukraine

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi summoned the Russian ambassador to Japan to condemn the Russian invasion into Ukraine, telling the envoy the Russian action is in clear violation of international law, the Japanese government said on Thursday.

Hayashi told Mikhail Galuzin that the Russian side should cease the invasion immediately, and urged that the safety of civilians including Japanese nationals should be protected unconditionally, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

