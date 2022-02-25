Left Menu

Operations underway to rescue child trapped in borewell in Rajasthan

Rescuers on Friday were digging a land parallel to a borewell in Rajasthans Sikar district to rescue a four-and-a-half-year-old boy trapped in it, police said.The boy fell into the borewell while playing near his house in Bijarniya ki Dhani on Thursday and is stuck at a depth of around 50 feet.The boy Ravindra is surviving with the help of oxygen supplied through a pipe.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 10:35 IST
Operations underway to rescue child trapped in borewell in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Rescuers on Friday were digging a land parallel to a borewell in Rajasthan's Sikar district to rescue a four-and-a-half-year-old boy trapped in it, police said.

The boy fell into the borewell while playing near his house in Bijarniya ki Dhani on Thursday and is stuck at a depth of around 50 feet.

“The boy Ravindra is surviving with the help of oxygen supplied through a pipe. He was also provided water, milk and biscuits through a rope,” circle officer, Reengus, Surendra Singh said.

He said that land is being dug parallel to the borewell to rescue the child. His movements are being monitored through a CCTV camera lowered into the borewell.

District administration and police officers with teams of SDRF and NDRF are at the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022