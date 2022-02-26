Some 19,000 Ukrainians fled to Romania since Russian invasion - Romanian PM
A total of 19,000 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints since Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said.
Speaking to reporters at a border crossing in northeastern Romania, Ciuca said roughly 8,000 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians, mostly women and children, crossed into Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia on Friday as Russian missiles pounded the capital Kyiv and men of fighting age were told to remain.
