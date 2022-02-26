Left Menu

Some 19,000 Ukrainians fled to Romania since Russian invasion - Romanian PM

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:06 IST
Some 19,000 Ukrainians fled to Romania since Russian invasion - Romanian PM
  • Country:
  • Romania

A total of 19,000 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints since Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said.

Speaking to reporters at a border crossing in northeastern Romania, Ciuca said roughly 8,000 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians, mostly women and children, crossed into Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia on Friday as Russian missiles pounded the capital Kyiv and men of fighting age were told to remain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
3
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States
4
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022