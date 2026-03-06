Cash Cargo Clash: Hungary Detains Ukrainians Amid Oil Dispute

Hungary has intensified its conflict with Ukraine by detaining seven Ukrainians, including a former Ukrainian intelligence service general, on suspicion of money laundering. The detainees were found transporting vast sums of cash and gold across Hungarian borders, highlighting ongoing disputes over oil shipments.

The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration, supported by counter-terrorism units, seized two Ukrainian armored vehicles carrying approximately $82 million in cash and gold. The incident has caused diplomatic ripples, with Kyiv accusing Budapest of 'state terrorism' and unlawful actions.

Amid geopolitical tensions, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Ukraine of pausing oil flows for political leverage, while Ukrainian authorities demand the release of their citizens. The situation is drawing the EU's attention, with Kyiv urging Brussels to respond to Hungary's alleged misconduct.

