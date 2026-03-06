Left Menu

Cash Cargo Clash: Hungary Detains Ukrainians Amid Oil Dispute

Hungary has detained seven Ukrainians accused of money laundering, escalating tensions with Ukraine amid an oil shipment dispute. The detainment included a former intelligence general and cash-in-transit vehicles carrying vast sums. Ukraine labels Hungary's actions as hostage-taking, adding pressure on EU scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary has intensified its conflict with Ukraine by detaining seven Ukrainians, including a former Ukrainian intelligence service general, on suspicion of money laundering. The detainees were found transporting vast sums of cash and gold across Hungarian borders, highlighting ongoing disputes over oil shipments.

The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration, supported by counter-terrorism units, seized two Ukrainian armored vehicles carrying approximately $82 million in cash and gold. The incident has caused diplomatic ripples, with Kyiv accusing Budapest of 'state terrorism' and unlawful actions.

Amid geopolitical tensions, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Ukraine of pausing oil flows for political leverage, while Ukrainian authorities demand the release of their citizens. The situation is drawing the EU's attention, with Kyiv urging Brussels to respond to Hungary's alleged misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

