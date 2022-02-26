Russian troops attack Kyiv military base, are repelled - Ukraine military
Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 08:01 IST
Russian troops attacked an army base in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv but the assault was repelled, the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook posting early on Saturday.
Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations.
