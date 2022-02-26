Left Menu

Russian troops attack Kyiv military base, are repelled - Ukraine military

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 08:01 IST
Russian troops attacked an army base in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv but the assault was repelled, the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook posting early on Saturday.

Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

