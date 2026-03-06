Left Menu

Man trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand

An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhands Latehar district, a forest official said on Friday. A wild elephant that had strayed from the forest suddenly attacked him, Chandwa forest range officer Nand Kumar Mehta said.

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:33 IST
Man trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a forest official said on Friday. The incident happened around 10 pm on Thursday in Bhandar Toli village under the Chandwa Police Station limits, when he went outside his home to relieve himself, a senior officer said. The deceased was identified as Tibhru Ganjhu. ''According to the family, Ganjhu had gone out of the house at night to relieve himself. A wild elephant that had strayed from the forest suddenly attacked him,'' Chandwa forest range officer Nand Kumar Mehta said. Upon receiving information about the incident, a forest team reached the village and provided immediate relief of Rs 40,000 to the next of kin of the deceased, he said. The rest of the compensation amount will be provided to the family after completion of the official procedure, Mehta said. The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh as compensation in case of the death of a person in an elephant attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moscow's Investment Cuts: A Financial Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict

Moscow's Investment Cuts: A Financial Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
2
APAIE 2026: Elevating Asia-Pacific Educational Partnerships

APAIE 2026: Elevating Asia-Pacific Educational Partnerships

 Global
3
Need to scale up high-value agriculture and promote quality, branding and standards of agri products, says Prime Minister Modi.

Need to scale up high-value agriculture and promote quality, branding and st...

 Global
4
We need to strengthen chemical-free farming and natural farming with focus on exports, says prime minister.

We need to strengthen chemical-free farming and natural farming with focus o...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026