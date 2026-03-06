Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:34 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present award at 98th Oscars
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will take the stage as a presenter at the 98th Academy Awards, the organisers announced on Friday. The actor will be joined by fellow presenters Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan said in a statement. Previously announced presenters include Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldaña. Organisers said further talent announcements would be made in the lead-up to the ceremony. This is not the first time Chopra Jonas has been part of the Oscars. The actor, along with husband Nick Jonas, had announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021. Hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, the 98th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The ceremony will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on March 15. Chopra Jonas was most recently seen in the film ''The Bluff'', co-starring Karl Urban of ''The Boys'' fame. Before that, she starred in ''Heads of State'' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Her earlier Hollywood credits include the Amazon spy thriller series ''Citadel'', ''The Matrix Resurrections'', ''Love Again'' and ABC thriller series ''Quantico''. She is set to feature in the second season of ''Citadel'' and will also appear in the comedy ''Judgment Day'' alongside Will Ferrell and Zac Efron.

