J-K Police launches emergency helpline ‘Dail 112'

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-02-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 11:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Police in Kashmir has launched 'Dial 112' helpline where citizens can call for police help, fire brigade and ambulance services, officials said on Saturday.

The helpline has been launched under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) project, they said.

''The citizens can Dial 112 wherever they are in distress and for any kind of emergency assistance,'' the officials said.

They said besides normal police help, people in distress can seek assistance in terms of women safety as well.

''The citizens can also call this number for ambulance or fire brigade services,'' the officials added.

