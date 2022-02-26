Left Menu

Villagers in UP allegedly pelt stones on police for arresting history-sheeter

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-02-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 17:06 IST
Miffed at the arrest of a history-sheeter, people of a village here allegedly pelted stones at the police party, officials said on Saturday.

The police team was in Kaserwa village under Shahpur police station limits here on Friday night to arrest history-sheeter Arshad alias 'Bandar', against whom a non-bailable warrant had been issued earlier.

After they arrested him, the villagers turned violent and began pelting stones. The additional force had to be called to ease the situation, deputy superintendent of police Vinay Gautam said. Arshad is wanted in several cases, including loot, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the police also registered a case against 25 people for rioting and related offences.

