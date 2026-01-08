Left Menu

Cold wave grips Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul records 4 degrees Celsius

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with Narnaul recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.According to the Meteorological Department, Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana. Among other places in the state, Bhiwani reeled under intense cold recording a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:30 IST
Cold wave grips Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul records 4 degrees Celsius
  • Country:
  • India

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with Narnaul recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana. Among other places in the state, Bhiwani reeled under intense cold recording a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius. Sirsa recorded a minimum of 5.4 degrees, while Hisar and Rohtak temperatures of 6 degrees and 6.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ambala recorded a low of 8.6 degrees and Karnal 6.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest city, with the mercury settling at 5 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a low of 6.2 degrees, Ludhiana 6.8 degrees and Gurdaspur 6 degrees Celsius. Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Farmers block highways across Greece in protest over rising costs, EU trade deal

Farmers block highways across Greece in protest over rising costs, EU trade ...

 Global
2
Sebi revamps stockbrokers rule to ease compliance, push ease of doing biz

Sebi revamps stockbrokers rule to ease compliance, push ease of doing biz

 India
3
Punjab CM Mann requests Akal Takht to allow live telecast of his appearance before it on Jan 15

Punjab CM Mann requests Akal Takht to allow live telecast of his appearance ...

 India
4
Trump 'greenlit' bill that could impose high tariffs on China, India for buying Russian oil: Senator

Trump 'greenlit' bill that could impose high tariffs on China, India for buy...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026