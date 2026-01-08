Left Menu

Kauvery Hospital unveils 3D heart mapping for arrhythmia care

City-based Kauvery Hospital launched advanced electroanatomical mapping technology on Thursday for the treatment of complex heart rhythm disorders, including atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

Electroanatomic mapping creates a 3D model of the heart during electrophysiology procedures.

The hospital has introduced the CARTO 3 system, which creates high-resolution, three-dimensional maps of the heart's electrical activity, aiding precise detection and treatment of abnormal rhythms, according to a press release.

Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm where the atrial chambers beat fast and irregularly.

Ventricular tachycardia is a fast, abnormal heartbeat originating from irregular signals in the heart's ventricles.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of actor-politician R Sarathkumar, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and Dr Deep Chandh Raja, Senior Consultant and Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarathkumar lauded the hospital's efforts to bring advanced cardiac care to Chennai and emphasised the importance of heart health and preventive lifestyle habits.

Dr Aravindan said the new technology would enhance the safety and success of complex electrophysiology procedures and position Chennai on the global map for advanced arrhythmia care.

Arrhythmias are irregular heartbeats, occurring too fast or too slow.

Dr Raja stated that the launch marked a milestone in cardiac treatment, making globally established technologies for ''treating complex arrhythmias available in Tamil Nadu for the first time.''

