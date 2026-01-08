Trump faces rare Republican opposition in Congress

The ‌U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday is expected to overturn two vetoes issued by President Donald Trump in a rare split between the Republican ⁠president and his allies in Congress.

It is an unusual challenge from the Republican-controlled Congress, which has largely backed Trump during his first year in office as he has canceled billions of dollars in ​spending, hiked tariffs and taken action in other areas that are usually handled on Capitol Hill. Last ‍month, Trump vetoed a $1.3 billion drinking-water project in Colorado, saying the local community should fund it, and a $14 million project in the Everglades National Park that would have benefited the Miccosukee Tribe of Native Americans, who fought an ⁠immigration detention ‌center known as "Alligator Alcatraz" ⁠that was later shut down. Both projects had passed Congress unanimously.

Colorado Democrats have accused Trump of using the veto ‍to punish the state for imprisoning Tina Peters, a former election official found guilty of tampering with voting ​machines in the 2020 presidential election. In order to override Trump's vetoes, both the House and ⁠the Senate need to clear a two-thirds supermajority. The House is expected to meet that threshold, while it is not ⁠certain whether the Senate will hold a vote.

This would not be Congress' first break with Trump. The Senate has rebuffed Trump's calls to change rules that give Democrats some power in that ⁠chamber.

Lawmakers also voted overwhelmingly to force the release of files in the federal investigation of the ⁠late convicted sex offender ‌Jeffrey Epstein. Trump supported their release once it became clear the vote would succeed. Trump vetoed 10 bills in his first term as president. ⁠Congress only overrode one veto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)