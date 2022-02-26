Armed history-sheeter among 5 held

Police on Saturday said they have arrested five people for carrying a gun in a car. When inquired, they gave contradictory replies, said the police. This aroused suspicion and later it was found that one of them was a history-sheeter who faces a case under the National Security Act, said the police. Investigations have begun to unravel whether the arrested five were planning to indulge in any unlawful activity at Mayiladuthurai, over 50 kms from here, the police added.

