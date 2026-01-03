Left Menu

Pop Extravaganza: From Laura Pausini to BTS and Netflix's NFL Boom

The latest entertainment news highlights Italian singer Laura Pausini's performance at the Milano Cortina Games. Netflix set US viewership records with its Christmas Day NFL streams. K-Pop band BTS announced a new album. A copyright claim against 'Top Gun: Maverick' was rejected by a US appeals court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Breaking into the spotlight, Italian singer Laura Pausini will thrill crowds at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening, delighting global fans with her renowned artistry.

Meanwhile, Netflix shattered US streaming records on Christmas Day with an NFL showdown between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, boasting average viewership of 27.5 million.

In K-Pop news, BTS is poised for a major comeback with a new album and world tour, their first since 2022. Lastly, 'Top Gun: Maverick' faces a significant legal win, with a US court dismissing a copyright challenge.

