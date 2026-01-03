Pop Extravaganza: From Laura Pausini to BTS and Netflix's NFL Boom

Breaking into the spotlight, Italian singer Laura Pausini will thrill crowds at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening, delighting global fans with her renowned artistry.

Meanwhile, Netflix shattered US streaming records on Christmas Day with an NFL showdown between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, boasting average viewership of 27.5 million.

In K-Pop news, BTS is poised for a major comeback with a new album and world tour, their first since 2022. Lastly, 'Top Gun: Maverick' faces a significant legal win, with a US court dismissing a copyright challenge.