Russia says it "blocks" Ukraine's Kherson, Berdyansk - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:54 IST
Russian troops have "completely blocked" the southern Ukrainian cities of Kherson and Berdyansk and taken over the towns of Henichesk and an airport near Kherson, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Sunday.
