BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Seeks Feedback On Liquidity Policy Review

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * FEEDBACK SOUGHT ON LIQUIDITY POLICY REVIEW

* SEEKING FEEDBACK ON PROPOSED CHANGES TO OUR LIQUIDITY POLICY FOR REGISTERED BANKS * MOVING FORWARD, PLANS TO CONSIDER WHETHER LIQUIDITY POLICY SHOULD ALSO CAPTURE BANKS THAT OPERATING IN NZ AS BRANCHES

* INTEND TO ISSUE AT LEAST THREE MORE CONSULTATION PAPERS AS PART OF THE REVIEW Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)