Terence Atmane's Tumultuous Mexican Open Quest

Terence Atmane's quarter-final run at the Mexican Open ended amid controversy when he was penalized for a time violation while unwell. Amid protests from fans and officials, Miomir Kecmanovic advanced by winning 6-3, 6-3. Atmane had experienced illness symptoms throughout the match, complicating his performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:56 IST
In a dramatic twist at the Mexican Open, Terence Atmane's quarter-final match ended controversially after he was penalized for a time violation amidst battling illness. His opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, secured a 6-3, 6-3 victory as Atmane grappled with the decision and health issues on court.

The turning point came when the chair umpire docked Atmane a crucial point for exceeding time limits while Kecmanovic was serving for the match. Atmane, who had been visibly unwell, sought leniency due to his condition, but ATP rules allow only 25 seconds between points for players.

Despite interventions and protests from Atmane and some fans, the penalty stood, and Kecmanovic advanced to face Flavio Cobolli in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the tennis community awaits further comments from tournament organizers regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

