Kejriwal Calls Excise Case Verdict 'Historic'

An emotional Arvind Kejriwal termed his discharge in a corruption case as part of a major political conspiracy. A Delhi court cleared him and others of charges related to a controversial excise policy, citing lack of evidence. Kejriwal alleged political motives behind the accusations.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:58 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Arvind Kejriwal labeled the corruption charges against him as the 'biggest political conspiracy' since India's independence, after a court discharged him in the contentious liquor policy case.

The three-time former Delhi Chief Minister expressed his emotions publicly, accusing the scandal allegations of being baseless and politically motivated.

The Delhi court's decision, which also cleared former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, highlighted the deficiencies in the CBI's chargesheet, bringing relief to the Aam Aadmi Party leadership.

