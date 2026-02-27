Left Menu

INS Anjadip: A New Chapter in India's Naval Strength

INS Anjadip, a warship commissioned by the Indian Navy, aims to enhance anti-submarine warfare and coastal surveillance capabilities. At a ceremony in Chennai, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted the vessel's cutting-edge technology and future plans for naval expansion with 15 additional ships this year.

Updated: 27-02-2026 11:55 IST
INS Anjadip, the latest addition to the Indian Navy's formidable fleet, was commissioned on Friday, marking a significant advancement in the nation's defense capabilities. This warship promises to strengthen anti-submarine warfare and coastal surveillance.

In a ceremony held at Chennai Port, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi officially inducted the advanced vessel. The third in the series of eight vessels, the Anjadip boasts indigenous technology designed for detecting, tracking, and neutralizing enemy submarines in coastal regions, earning it the nickname 'Dolphin Hunter'.

Admiral Tripathi also announced plans to introduce 15 more ships this year, emphasizing self-reliance and capability expansion in maritime defense. The arrival of INS Anjadip signifies a robust commitment to safeguarding India's maritime interests, especially in the coastal zones of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

