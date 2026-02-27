INS Anjadip: A New Chapter in India's Naval Strength

INS Anjadip, the latest addition to the Indian Navy's formidable fleet, was commissioned on Friday, marking a significant advancement in the nation's defense capabilities. This warship promises to strengthen anti-submarine warfare and coastal surveillance.

In a ceremony held at Chennai Port, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi officially inducted the advanced vessel. The third in the series of eight vessels, the Anjadip boasts indigenous technology designed for detecting, tracking, and neutralizing enemy submarines in coastal regions, earning it the nickname 'Dolphin Hunter'.

Admiral Tripathi also announced plans to introduce 15 more ships this year, emphasizing self-reliance and capability expansion in maritime defense. The arrival of INS Anjadip signifies a robust commitment to safeguarding India's maritime interests, especially in the coastal zones of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)