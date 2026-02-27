China's Economic Vision: Balancing Growth and Self-Reliance

China's top decision-maker, the Politburo, underscores the necessity of proactive economic policies and improved policy coordination, according to state media outlet Xinhua. This stance comes as China aims to stabilize employment, enterprises, and markets while fostering a robust domestic economy.

With its economy growing by 5.0% in 2025, China meets its government target despite external pressures, including opposition from a second Trump administration. Economists, however, caution that relying on external shipments to offset weak domestic consumption may not be sustainable.

The Politburo also deliberated on plans for China's forthcoming five-year economic and social development strategy, revealing a commitment to deepening economic reforms and fostering new growth drivers, with an emphasis on self-reliance in science and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)