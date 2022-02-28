Left Menu

President terminates employment contract of Khehla Sitole

“President Ramaphosa and General Sitole have agreed that the early termination of the Commissioner’s contract is in the best interests of the country,” said the Presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:16 IST
Sitole was appointed to the post in November 2017.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, by mutual agreement, terminated the employment contract of the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla Sitole.

In a statement, the Presidency said this is with effect from 31 March 2022.

The time in the lead up to Sitole's departure will enable a proper hand over of various tasks, including all ongoing investigations, to one of the senior members of the team at the SAPS, who had been assisting Sitole.

"I am grateful to General Sitole for the constructive discussions we have had over the termination of his position as National Commissioner.

"I wish to convey my appreciation to General Sitole for his service to the nation over many years in the SAPS. I wish him the best in his future endeavours," said President Ramaphosa.

An announcement will be made in due course on filling of the position of the SAPS National Commissioner following Sitole's departure.

Sitole was appointed to the post in November 2017.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

