Assam: 570 grams of heroin seized in Morigaon, accused held

Assam police seized 570 grams of heroin at Jagiroad in Morigaon, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Tuesday.
ANI | Morigaon (Assam) | Updated: 01-03-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 09:29 IST
He further added that the arrested accused is a resident of a neighboring state.
Complimenting the state police, Sarma tweeted, "Last night, Morigaon Police seized 570 grams of Heroin at Jagiroad. An accused, resident of a neighbouring state, has been arrested during the operation. Compliments to Assam police for its continued good work." (ANI)
