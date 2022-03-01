Left Menu

Assam: 570 grams of heroin seized in Morigaon, accused held

Assam police seized 570 grams of heroin at Jagiroad in Morigaon, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Tuesday.

He further added that the arrested accused is a resident of a neighboring state.

Complimenting the state police, Sarma tweeted, "Last night, Morigaon Police seized 570 grams of Heroin at Jagiroad. An accused, resident of a neighbouring state, has been arrested during the operation. Compliments to Assam police for its continued good work." (ANI)

