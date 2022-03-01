UK ban on Russian-linked ships to come into effect on Tuesday
Britain's ban on any vessel connected with Russia from entering British ports will come into effect on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.
"The legislation will take effect this afternoon," the spokesman said. "The legislation will apply to Russian-flagged, owned, registered, controlled, chartered or operated vessels, and would include private yachts."
