Southern port of Mariupol surrounded by Russia, says Ukrainian official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:54 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's southern port of Mariupol is surrounded by Russian troops, interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said on Thursday.
"The occupiers want to turn it into besieged Leningrad," he said, referring to Nazi Germany's siege of the then-Soviet city where about 1.5 million people died during two years of blockade.
