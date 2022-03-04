Left Menu

85 terror modules busted in J-K last year: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said around 85 terror modules involving grenades, civilian killings and other terror activities were busted in Jammu and Kashmir last year.Attempts by terrorists to create disturbance by planting IED improvised explosive devices in Jammu have been foiled recently.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 01:04 IST
85 terror modules busted in J-K last year: DGP
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said around 85 terror modules involving grenades, civilian killings and other terror activities were busted in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

“Attempts (by terrorists) to create disturbance by planting IED (improvised explosive devices) in Jammu have been foiled recently. A huge quantity of arms, explosives, grenade and other material have been seized,” Singh said during a cricket tournament here.

Accusing Pakistan of making repeated attempts to create disturbances in Jammu, Singh said, the police and other security forces were continuously monitoring and foiling their “evil designs”. Thanking the people for their support, he said the Jammu and Kashmir Police proved to be successful in its mission because of them, especially the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. “It is time the young generation comes forward to spread the message of peace and love,” he said. Referring to the killing of a civilian in Kulgam, the DGP said it is shameful on the part of the terrorists and their masters. Calling the participating teams in the cricket tournament as ambassadors of peace, Singh said sports is a tool to promote peace, tolerance, and understanding and it brings people together cutting across cultures and regions. Sports can be utilised to further strengthen social cohesion. It also promotes equality and serves as a platform to promote values of diversity, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
4
Can You Do SEO Yourself?

Can You Do SEO Yourself?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022