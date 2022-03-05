Left Menu

PTI | Warangal | Updated: 05-03-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 13:56 IST
6 killed in road accident in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Six people were killed and two injured in an accident involving a van and auto-rickshaw in Mulugu district of Telangana on Saturday.

The incident occurred this morning when the speeding van hit the stationary auto rickshaw from behind at Incherla village in the district, leading to the death of four people on the spot, police said. Two others died while undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Warangal.

Two others who suffered injuries were receiving treatment at the hospital, they said. The deceased, except the auto driver, were family members who were returning after visiting a dargah in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

