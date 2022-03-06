Ukraine: Next talks with Russia on Monday
The next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held on Monday, Ukrainian official Davyd Arakhamia said Saturday.
Arakhamia is head of the parliamentary faction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party and a member of Ukraine's delegation at the talks.
Monday's will be the third round of talks as the two sides try to negotiate a cease-fire and safe passage corridors for civilians.
