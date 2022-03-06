Putin, Macron are holding talks -Russian state TV
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:06 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Russian state television reported on Sunday.
Putin had a conversation with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Sunday in which the Turkish leader urged him to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine.
