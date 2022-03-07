Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates smart bus stop near Assembly
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a smart bus stop near the state Assembly here on Monday.
The bus stop, located at the Kennedy Chowk, was built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh under the Shimla Smart City Project.
Thakur said the smart bus stop has rain shelter, police outpost, mobile phone charging facility, drinking water facility, and benches to seat around 30 people.
The bus stop was built in a record time of seven months, he added.
Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj were also present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- Thakur
- Jai Ram Thakur
- lakh
- Shimla Smart City Project
- Suresh
ALSO READ
All criminals, goons, rioters have links to Samajwadi Party, says Anurag Thakur
Vasisht, Thakur slam tons, Himachal eke out hard-fought draw vs Punjab
UP Polls: Samajwadi Party will not cross 100 seat mark, says Anurag Thakur
Sheetal Thakur beams with happiness in new Mehendi pics, following her marriage to Vikrant Massey
Anurag Thakur says court asked Akhilesh: You want to release terrorists, will you give them Padma Bhushan?