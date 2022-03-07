Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates smart bus stop near Assembly

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a smart bus stop near the state Assembly here on Monday.

The bus stop, located at the Kennedy Chowk, was built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh under the Shimla Smart City Project.

Thakur said the smart bus stop has rain shelter, police outpost, mobile phone charging facility, drinking water facility, and benches to seat around 30 people.

The bus stop was built in a record time of seven months, he added.

Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj were also present on the occasion.

