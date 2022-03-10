Ukraine economic adviser says war damage tops $100 billion so far
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:32 IST
Ukraine's top government economic adviser Oleg Ustenko said on Thursday that invading Russian forces have so far destroyed at least $100 billion worth of infrastructure, buildings and other physical assets.
Ustenko, chief economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told an online event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics that the war has caused 50% of Ukrainian businesses to shut down completely, while the other half are operating at well below their capacity.
