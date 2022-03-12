Left Menu

Over 40 lakh cases settled, Rs 2,706 crore compensation awarded in Lok Adalats: NALSA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:18 IST
Over 40 lakh cases settled, Rs 2,706 crore compensation awarded in Lok Adalats: NALSA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 40 lakh cases were settled and Rs 2,706 crore worth of compensation was awarded on Saturday in 'Lok Adalats' organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in 36 states and union territories.

Hailing the achievement, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the Executive Chairman of NALSA, said, ''Quick and affordable access is key to success of Lok Adalat.'' Justice Lalit also stressed the need for quick and affordable access to common people so that they are encouraged to actively participate in the process.

The NALSA, in a press statement, said large crowds turned up in the court complexes across the country to resolve more than 40 lakh cases in a single day in the first physical National Lok Adalat of the year.'' It said, according to data available till 4.30 PM, 1.38 crore cases were taken up for resolution through Lok Adalat and out of these, 1.10 crore matters pertained to pre-litigation stage and the rest 28.34 lakh were pending in different courts in the country.

More than 40 lakh of these were settled on Saturday.

A total compensation of Rs 2,706 crore was ordered to be awarded to litigants in the cases which included criminal compoundable, revenue, bank recovery, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce cases and other civil matters.

Justice Lalit himself actively monitored the working and functioning of Lok Adalats through virtual conferencing and interacted with State Legal Services, District Legal Services Authorities and guided them.

The last nationwide Lok Adalat under the aegis of NALSA was held on December 11, 2021 and over 29 lakh cases were settled then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022