Over 40 lakh cases settled, Rs 2,706 crore compensation awarded in Lok Adalats: NALSA

More than 40 lakh cases were settled and Rs 2,706 crore worth of compensation was awarded on Saturday in 'Lok Adalats' organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in 36 states and union territories.

Hailing the achievement, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the Executive Chairman of NALSA, said, ''Quick and affordable access is key to success of Lok Adalat.'' Justice Lalit also stressed the need for quick and affordable access to common people so that they are encouraged to actively participate in the process.

The NALSA, in a press statement, said large crowds turned up in the court complexes across the country to resolve more than 40 lakh cases in a single day in the first physical National Lok Adalat of the year.'' It said, according to data available till 4.30 PM, 1.38 crore cases were taken up for resolution through Lok Adalat and out of these, 1.10 crore matters pertained to pre-litigation stage and the rest 28.34 lakh were pending in different courts in the country.

More than 40 lakh of these were settled on Saturday.

A total compensation of Rs 2,706 crore was ordered to be awarded to litigants in the cases which included criminal compoundable, revenue, bank recovery, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce cases and other civil matters.

Justice Lalit himself actively monitored the working and functioning of Lok Adalats through virtual conferencing and interacted with State Legal Services, District Legal Services Authorities and guided them.

The last nationwide Lok Adalat under the aegis of NALSA was held on December 11, 2021 and over 29 lakh cases were settled then.

