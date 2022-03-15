Anti-war protester in studio interrupts live Russian news broadcast

An anti-war protester interrupted the main news programme on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday, holding up a sign behind the studio presenter with slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.

The sign, in English and Russian, read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." The extraordinary protest took place on day 19 of the war which began when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation.

Channel One said it was undertaking an internal review into the incident, Tass news agency reported.

