Stuart Calman appointed as New Zealand Ambassador to ASEAN

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Stuart Calman as New Zealand Ambassador to ASEAN – the Association of South East Asian Nations based in Jakarta.

"Aotearoa New Zealand and ASEAN share a strong legacy of working together to promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"We have long been a supporter of ASEAN and ASEAN-centred architecture, which has been pivotal to the long-term stability and growth of the region.

"During my visit to Jakarta last year, I was able to grow this partnership through meeting Sec-Gen Dato Lim Jock Hoi and ASEAN Permanent Representatives, where we discussed our work together on issues including recovery from COVID-19, climate change and regional resilience," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Stuart Calman is most recently the Deputy Head of Mission at the New Zealand Embassy in Beijing. He has previously held roles at the New Zealand High Commission in Canberra and the Australia Division of MFAT and has been special adviser to the Deputy Secretary's Office, Pacific and Development Group.

He has also held several management positions in the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry for the Environment and MFAT.

"Maintaining and growing our diplomatic relationships is important to Aotearoa New Zealand as we reconnect to the rest of the world. I know our partnership with ASEAN will continue to flourish through the appointment of Mr Calman and the breadth of experience that he brings to the role," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"I look forward to seeing Aotearoa New Zealand and ASEAN continue to play an important role in tackling the range of geopolitical, health and economic challenges facing our region," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Mr Calman takes up his new position in April.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)