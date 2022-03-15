Wakf recruitment entrusted to PSC to ensure transparency: Kerala govt

The Left government in Kerala on Tuesday justified its recent controversial decision to leave the Wakf Board appointments to the state Public Service Commission (PSC), saying it was a policy decision taken to ensure transparency and equality in such recruitments.

In his reply during the question hour in the Assembly, state Minister for Wakf and Sports, V Abdurahiman said the legislation, entrusting the PSC with recruiting the administrative officials and other staff, was brought under the recommendation of the Board itself and was completely valid.

However, the government already made it clear that the legal proceedings in this connection would be initiated only after scrutiny as some community outfits expressed their concerns over it, he said.

The minister also made it clear that the government was yet to approach the PSC for further action after the legislation was passed.

When asked whether the government would consider the formation of a special recruitment board for Wakf appointments instead of leaving it to the PSC, he said no such decision was taken as of now.

''The government has taken the policy decision to leave the appointments of the officials and other staff of the administrative service of the Board to the PSC to make the recruitments more transparent and to ensure equal opportunities to the qualified job aspirants in the Muslim community,'' Abdurahiman added.

As the issue turned into a political controversy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in December, had held talks with leaders of influential Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama and assured them that a detailed discussion would be held before taking a final decision on the matter.

He had dismissed as ''baseless'' the propaganda that non-Muslims would also get jobs in Wakf Board by authorizing the PSC to make appointments to the Muslim religious board in the state.

Promising that detailed discussions would be held regarding leaving the appointments of the Waqf Board to PSC, Vijayan had also said the status quo will continue until a decision is made on the matter.

