'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance warns that new AI models pose urgent cyber risk

The "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance has warned that cutting-edge AI technology will significantly enhance hacking capabilities within months, necessitating urgent action to counter the threat.

Reuters | Cuttingedge Artificial Intelligence Technology Is Poised To Supercharge Offensive Hacking Capabilities And Urgent Action Is Needed To Face Up To The Threat | Updated: 23-06-2026 04:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 04:42 IST
'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance warns that new AI models pose urgent cyber risk
  • Country:
  • United States

Cutting-edge artificial intelligence ​technology is poised to supercharge ​offensive hacking capabilities and urgent ‌action ​is needed to face up to the threat, U.S., British, Canadian, Australian and New Zealand officials said ‌on Monday. The intelligence alliance commonly known as the "Five Eyes" said in a three-page statement that, "Frontier AI models are anticipated to exceed current industry expectations, fundamentally transforming both ‌offensive and defensive cyber capabilities. The timeline is not years, it ‌is months." The statement was light on details and mostly restated core cybersecurity advice, such as swiftly patching faulty software and not putting systems online unless necessary. The officials also ⁠urged ​defenders to use ⁠AI "to strengthen defence," for example by identifying weaknesses sooner or responding more quickly to incidents. The ⁠warning was another indication of officials' increasing concerns over models such as Anthropic's "Mythos" ​or OpenAI's "GPT-5.5-Cyber," which are said to allow users to quickly execute ⁠complex — and potentially devastating — hacks. Earlier this month, Anthropic was forced to disable a version ⁠of Mythos ​after the U.S. government ordered it to suspend access to the models for foreign nationals over alleged national security concerns. Around the ⁠same time, the U.S. cyber defense agency CISA — which was among those cosigning ⁠Monday's statement — reduced ⁠the deadlines imposed on government officials to deal with serious digital vulnerabilities in their networks to three days, citing ‌AI ‌threats.

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