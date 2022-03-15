Left Menu

Organise special sessions, train teams for inoculation of 12-14 group: Centre to states

States were advised to organise dedicated vaccination sessions through earmarked COVID-19 Vaccination Centers for vaccination of 12-14 years age-group to avoid mixing with other vaccines. The states were also advised to ensure judicious utilisation of available COVID-19 vaccines.

The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres, and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of children in 12-14 age-group. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group will begin at all government Covid Vaccination Centers from Wednesday on the occasion of National Vaccination Day.

The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad. Beneficiaries can get the shot after online registration (beginning 9 am on Wednesday) or through onsite walk-in.

In a video conference with representatives of all states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, ''Vaccinators and vaccination teams need to be trained to ensure that particularly for 12-14 years age group there is no mixing of vaccines. States were advised to organise dedicated vaccination sessions through earmarked COVID-19 Vaccination Centers for vaccination of 12-14 years' age-group to avoid mixing with other vaccines.'' The states were also advised to ensure judicious utilisation of available COVID-19 vaccines. As per earlier guidelines, states can replace those that are due for expiry and also replace them from one district within the state to another to ensure that vaccines are not wasted.

