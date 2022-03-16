Poland say it has collected more than 300 witness statements on war in Ukraine
Polish prosecutors have collected more than 300 witness statements as a part of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland's Justice Minister said on Wednesday.
"More than 300 trial testimonies and witness statements have already been collected, describing specific crimes and misdeeds that took place in connection with Russia's attack on Ukraine," said Zbigniew Ziobro, who also serves as prosecutor general, during a joint press conference with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan.
Russia denies targeting civilians in what it describes as its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Russia
- Zbigniew Ziobro
- Karim Khan
- International Criminal Court
- Ukraine
- Polish
ALSO READ
Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles -Maxar
WRAPUP 1-Western companies' pullout from Russia expected to accelerate
Sport-Sporting bodies ban Russian athletes amid invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine foreign minister says U.S. promises more help to resist Russia
Ukraine foreign minister says U.S. promised more help to resist Russia