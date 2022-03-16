Left Menu

Poland say it has collected more than 300 witness statements on war in Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:59 IST
Polish prosecutors have collected more than 300 witness statements as a part of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland's Justice Minister said on Wednesday.

"More than 300 trial testimonies and witness statements have already been collected, describing specific crimes and misdeeds that took place in connection with Russia's attack on Ukraine," said Zbigniew Ziobro, who also serves as prosecutor general, during a joint press conference with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it describes as its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

