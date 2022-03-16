Army Chief visits Eastern Command HQ, reviews operational preparedness

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited Eastern Command headquarter in Kolkata to review the operational preparedness of both the Indian Army and Air Force, the officials said.

According to Indian Army officials, the chief was briefed on the operational preparedness by both the Air Force and Army commanders including Air Marshal DK Patnaik and Lieutenant General RP Kalita.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army said, "General MM Naravane #COAS visited Headquarters @easterncomd and reviewed the operational preparedness. #COAS interacted with the Commanders and appreciated them for high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty." (ANI)

