Left Menu

Army Chief visits Eastern Command HQ, reviews operational preparedness

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited Eastern Command headquarter in Kolkata to review the operational preparedness of both the Indian Army and Air Force, the officials said.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:54 IST
Army Chief visits Eastern Command HQ, reviews operational preparedness
Army Chief General MM Naravane visits Eastern Command headquarter. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited Eastern Command headquarter in Kolkata to review the operational preparedness of both the Indian Army and Air Force, the officials said.

According to Indian Army officials, the chief was briefed on the operational preparedness by both the Air Force and Army commanders including Air Marshal DK Patnaik and Lieutenant General RP Kalita.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army said, "General MM Naravane #COAS visited Headquarters @easterncomd and reviewed the operational preparedness. #COAS interacted with the Commanders and appreciated them for high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia
4
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic

Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more real...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022