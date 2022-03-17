White House says not seeing de-escalation from Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 01:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration is not seeing Russia take any actions to de-escalate its invasion of Ukraine that would suggest progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
