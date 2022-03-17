Left Menu

White House says not seeing de-escalation from Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 01:04 IST
The Biden administration is not seeing Russia take any actions to de-escalate its invasion of Ukraine that would suggest progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

