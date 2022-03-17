Left Menu

UAE keen to cooperate on energy security with Russia - Minister

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:55 IST
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The United Arab Emirates is keen to cooperate with Russia on bolstering global energy security, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said in Moscow on Thursday.

The UAE official said in televised comments he planned to discuss the crises in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, and Iran during his visit to Russia.

