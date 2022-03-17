Left Menu

Kuwait proposes gradually raising retirement age by three years starting from 2024 - minister

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:02 IST
Kuwait's government proposed gradually raising the retirement age by three years starting from 2024, its finance minister Abulwahab Mohammed Al Rushaid said on Thursday.

The government will also present law in parliament about paying retirees a one-time grant of 3,000 dinars, Al Rushaid added.

Also Read: Basel al-Haroun appointed as Kuwait c.bank governor

