Very big gap remains in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine -Western officials

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:34 IST
  Country:
  United Kingdom

Ukraine and Russia are taking peace talks seriously but a very big gap remains between the two sides, Western officials said on Thursday.

"Both sides are taking them seriously but there is a very, very big gap between the positions in question," one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Those ... who saw (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin addressing the nation yesterday would be forgiven for thinking that Russia was not in compromising mood," another official said.

