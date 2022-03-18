Left Menu

Three killed as car rams into truck in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-03-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 19:24 IST
Three killed as car rams into truck in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were killed and as many injured when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on Jaipur-Delhi national highway when the car was returning to Neemrana town from Behror, Station House Officer, Neemrana police station, Surendra Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj, Vikram and Alkesh, he said, adding the bodies were shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022