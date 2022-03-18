Three killed as car rams into truck in Rajasthan
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-03-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 19:24 IST
Three men were killed and as many injured when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred on Jaipur-Delhi national highway when the car was returning to Neemrana town from Behror, Station House Officer, Neemrana police station, Surendra Singh said.
The deceased have been identified as Manoj, Vikram and Alkesh, he said, adding the bodies were shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem.
