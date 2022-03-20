Germany calls for talks on transatlantic free trade deal - Handelsblatt

Germany's finance minister has called for fresh talks for a free trade agreement between the European Union and the United States, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

Christian Lindner, the finance minister of Europe's largest economy, told Handelsblatt: "We should resume negotiations on a transatlantic free trade agreement. Especially now in the crisis, it is becoming clear how important free trade is with partners around the world who share our values."

