Germany calls for talks on transatlantic free trade deal - Handelsblatt

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-03-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 14:46 IST
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
Germany's finance minister has called for fresh talks for a free trade agreement between the European Union and the United States, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

Christian Lindner, the finance minister of Europe's largest economy, told Handelsblatt: "We should resume negotiations on a transatlantic free trade agreement. Especially now in the crisis, it is becoming clear how important free trade is with partners around the world who share our values."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

