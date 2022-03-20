Left Menu

Man held for assaulting elderly mother, leading to her death: Police

A preliminary probe into the matter revealed that there was a scuffle among the womans children out of her two marriages over property distribution in which the woman was severely hurt, police said.Meanwhile, the woman who had been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment died on Friday evening following which the police added the IPC section 304 pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the FIR lodged against Dass.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:26 IST
Man held for assaulting elderly mother, leading to her death: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his elderly mother over a property dispute in Dwarka area, leading to her death, police said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Angoori Devi, 76, died in the Safdarjung Hospital on Friday, they said. Police were first informed of the quarrel and injury to the woman on Thursday by the DDU hospital where the woman was first admitted by her son-in-law Manoj Kumar.

The hospital authorities told police that an elderly woman belonging to Uttam Nagar was admitted to the hospital by her son-in-law, a senior police officer said. On reaching the hospital, the police found that the woman had received injuries on her head and arm and was unfit to give her statement, the officer said. The police subsequently lodged an FIR against the woman's son Bhagwan Dass, a resident of Mohan Garden, under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Dass was arrested and produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody, the officer said. A preliminary probe into the matter revealed that there was a scuffle among the woman's children out of her two marriages over property distribution in which the woman was severely hurt, police said.

Meanwhile, the woman who had been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment died on Friday evening following which the police added the IPC section 304 pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the FIR lodged against Dass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022