Union workers at Chevron refinery prepare for strike on Monday

The union representing workers at a Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, California, has told its members to prepare for a strike shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday barring agreement on a new labor contract. The United Steelworkers union (USW) at the 245,000 barrel-per-day plant outside of San Francisco said in a notice to members that it has canceled a contract extension, "offered the company a safe and orderly shutdown," and was awaiting a reply from Chevron.

Texas wildfires destroy 86 homes and most of small town - Dallas Morning News

Wildfires wiped out 86 homes and a majority of the small town of Carbon, Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported on Saturday, as four fires west of Dallas burned 54,000 acres (22,000 hectares) and killed a sheriff's deputy who was helping people flee. The four fires, designated as the Eastland Complex, have raged since Wednesday or Thursday in Eastland County, about 120 miles (190 km) west of Dallas, and were about 30% contained, the Texas A&M Fire Service said on Saturday.

U.S. Capitol riot probe to reveal new details on attack, Cheney says

The U.S. Congress' probe of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol will reveal new details of that day's events and may recommend new criminal penalties for officials who fail to uphold their duties, Representative Liz Cheney said on Sunday. "There will be legislative recommendations and there certainly will be information" on the attack the public has not yet heard, Cheney told NBC-TV's "Meet the Press."

Longest-serving U.S. congressman, Alaska's Don Young, dies at 88

U.S. Republican Representative Don Young, who was first elected to Congress in 1973 and was its longest-serving current member, died on Friday, his office said in a statement. The 88-year-old congressman died while traveling home to Alaska, his office said.

U.S. judge rules against Kentucky clerk who denied same-sex marriage licenses

A U.S. judge ruled that a former county clerk from Kentucky knowingly violated the rights of same-sex couples by denying them marriage licenses in 2015, clearing the way for a jury trial seeking damages against her. The ruling from U.S. District Judge David Bunning on Friday also denied a request for immunity from former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection - statement

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to a hospital in Washington on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with an infection, the top court said in a statement on Sunday. Thomas's symptoms are abating and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two, according to the statement.

Wisconsin police officer accused of using knee restraint on 12-year-old girl

An off-duty police officer accused of placing his knee on the neck of a 12-year-old girl to restrain her after a school fight in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is under investigation and remains employed, the city's police department said in a statement. The March 4 incident at Lincoln Middle School drew fresh public attention after the city's school district, which employed Shawn Guetschow as a part-time security guard when he was off duty from the city police force, publicly released video of it on Friday.

Up to 10 people wounded by gunfire outside car show in Arkansas - police

As many as 10 people were wounded by gunfire on Saturday night outside a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, state police said.

Police were dispatched to the site in Dumas, a town of about 4,000 people in the southeast of Arkansas, around 7:25 pm eastern time.

