Left Menu

U.S. reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday it will reinstate 352 expired product exclusions from U.S. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai last October had launched a review to reinstate exclusions on a narrow list of 549 individual product categories.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2022 02:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 02:11 IST
U.S. reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday it will reinstate 352 expired product exclusions from U.S. "Section 301" tariffs on Chinese imports, well short of the 549 exclusions that it was previously considering.

The reinstated exclusions https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/notices/FRN%20for%20Notice%20of%20Reinstatement.pdf, initially granted by the Trump administration to provide certain sectors relief from the punitive tariffs on Chinese goods, had expired at the end of 2020. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai last October had launched a review to reinstate exclusions on a narrow list of 549 individual product categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022